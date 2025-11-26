Left Menu

Global Market Shifts: Finance Ministers and Central Bank Moves

Markets worldwide are poised for significant movement as Britain's finance minister unveils a crucial budget. Meanwhile, Japan signals potential rate hikes, and New Zealand ends its easing cycle. Volatile oil prices and shifts in equities add to the financial landscape dynamics.

26-11-2025
Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is set to deliver a pivotal budget speech today, introducing new tax hikes valued at tens of billions. This follows a strengthening sterling, which climbed 0.2% in Asian trading, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains ahead of her anticipated 1230 GMT announcement.

Simultaneously, Japan showcases financial shifts; the yen appreciated 0.2% against the dollar amid news of a possible interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan next month. This comes after a high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, alongside rising poll numbers which have opposition parties eyeing early elections.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar surged post the Reserve Bank's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points, while Australia's dollar benefited from robust inflation figures. Additionally, oil markets have faced price fluctuations following political developments involving Ukraine and U.S.-Russia negotiations, alongside an equity market rebound spurred by optimistic Wall Street trends.

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

