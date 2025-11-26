Left Menu

Param Raksha Life Pro+: Comprehensive Life and Wealth Solution

Param Raksha Life Pro+ is a versatile insurance plan by Tata AIA Life, offering life coverage and wealth growth through market-linked returns. It provides comprehensive financial protection, wellness incentives, and flexible investment options. Additionally, it includes benefits for terminal illness, accidental disability, and accidental death.

Tata AIA Life Insurance presents Param Raksha Life Pro+, a robust life and wealth protection plan tailored to modern customers' needs. This solution integrates life coverage with market-linked returns, offering dual benefits that ensure future security while fostering potential wealth growth. Key features include flexible fund switching, comprehensive life cover, and wellness incentives.

The plan provides a high sum assured for financial protection against unfortunate events, terminal illness cover, and accidental death and disability coverage. These elements ensure policyholders' families maintain financial stability during critical times. The option of premium payments starting from five years adds customization to suit individual income capacities.

Param Raksha Life Pro+ is enhanced with an investment component linked to the market's performance, allowing policyholders to accumulate wealth based on selected funds. With tax benefits and an upper maturity age limit of 100 years, this plan caters to a wide audience, including young professionals and older individuals aiming for long-term security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

