Waaree Group Powers Forward with Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu
Waaree Group has announced the acquisition of a 10 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems project from an infrastructure company in Tamil Nadu. The company is enhancing its focus on storage technology to address the increasing national demand for adaptable, dispatchable energy, led by Ankit Doshi, President–Strategy.
Waaree Group has secured a significant battery energy storage project from a prominent infrastructure company in Tamil Nadu, marking a key step in renewable energy advancement.
President–Strategy Ankit Doshi highlighted storage as the next frontier in renewable power, emphasizing the company's deep investment in technology and manufacturing.
Based in Gujarat, Waaree Energies specializes in solar modules and cells production, further extending its reach in the renewable sector with this new venture.
