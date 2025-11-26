Left Menu

Waaree Group Powers Forward with Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu

Waaree Group has announced the acquisition of a 10 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems project from an infrastructure company in Tamil Nadu. The company is enhancing its focus on storage technology to address the increasing national demand for adaptable, dispatchable energy, led by Ankit Doshi, President–Strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President–Strategy Ankit Doshi highlighted storage as the next frontier in renewable power, emphasizing the company's deep investment in technology and manufacturing.

Based in Gujarat, Waaree Energies specializes in solar modules and cells production, further extending its reach in the renewable sector with this new venture.

