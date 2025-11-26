Left Menu

Record Kharif Rice Output Amid Varied Crop Yields

India's kharif season saw rice production reach a record 124.5 million tonnes despite varied results for other crops. Total foodgrain production for 2025-26 is projected at 173.3 million tonnes. Rainfall variability impacted different regions. Key figures include increased maize output and decreased oilseeds and cotton yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:12 IST
India's agriculture ministry announced on Wednesday that rice production has hit a record 124.5 million tonnes during the recent kharif season ending in October. This marks a 1.4% increase from the previous year, while overall foodgrain production reached 173.3 million tonnes, up from 169.5 million tonnes.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the positive impact of a beneficial monsoon season, although excessive rainfall in certain areas did affect crop health. Maize production surged to 28.3 million tonnes, but the output of pulses and oilseeds declined.

Cotton production also saw a decrease, with 29.21 million bales produced compared to last year's 29.72 million. The ministry remains optimistic, noting that advance estimates often adjust with final data from crop cutting experiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

