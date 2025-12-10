Monsoon Mismanagement Sparks Legislative Storm in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav criticized the Maharashtra government for ministers' absence and lack of replies in the legislative assembly during discussions on damages caused by monsoon rains. Despite severe losses affecting over 65 lakh farmers, the government has not declared a wet drought or provided compensation.
On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav enumerated grievances over the absence of ministers and lack of responses during the Maharashtra legislative assembly's discussion on losses due to monsoon rains.
Jadhav pointed out the failure to issue prompt declarations of a wet drought despite significant damage in 29 districts, leaving over 65 lakh farmers affected. Additionally, the government had not provided compensation for these losses.
The absence of relevant ministers during debates and unprovided printed replies irked Jadhav and other MLAs. They criticized the government's and administrative officers' lax attitudes towards legislative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
