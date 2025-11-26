Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is set to expand its presence in West Bengal, launching two new branches as part of a larger ambition to grow its national branch network to approximately 1,150 by 2030. This initiative seeks to enhance the bank's footprint within the state.

The new branches, located in the Bandra areas of Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts, will primarily offer micro-banking services, including group and individual loans, to expand the bank's reach and support local businesses.

Ujjivan SFB currently serves over 98.8 lakh customers across the country and is broadening its digital services to cater to increasing demand. Additionally, the bank has applied for a Universal Banking Licence, with strong financial performance bolstering its application.

(With inputs from agencies.)