Poland Set to Acquire Swedish Submarines by 2026 for Baltic Defense
Poland aims to acquire Swedish submarines by the second quarter of 2026, with the deal valued at 10 billion zlotys ($2.73 billion). This acquisition from Saab is a significant step in strengthening Poland's Baltic Sea defenses, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
The Swedish defense company Saab will supply the submarines, marking a critical component of Warsaw's broader defense strategy. The decision underscores Poland's commitment to boosting maritime defense as tensions across the region continue to rise.
With the exchange rate at $1 equaling 3.6604 zlotys, the deal represents a hefty investment in national security by Poland, as it expands its naval fleet to counter potential threats in the Baltic region.
