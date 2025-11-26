Poland is targeting the acquisition of Swedish submarines by 2026, as stated by Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. This strategic move, valued at 10 billion zlotys, aims to enhance defensive capabilities in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish defense company Saab will supply the submarines, marking a critical component of Warsaw's broader defense strategy. The decision underscores Poland's commitment to boosting maritime defense as tensions across the region continue to rise.

With the exchange rate at $1 equaling 3.6604 zlotys, the deal represents a hefty investment in national security by Poland, as it expands its naval fleet to counter potential threats in the Baltic region.

