Record-Breaking Surge: Brazil's Chicken Meat Production Soars

Brazil is poised to achieve unprecedented heights in its chicken meat production, with forecasts predicting a record 15.86 million metric tons by 2026, according to Brazilian crop agency Conab.

This optimistic outlook comes despite last year's bird flu outbreak that temporarily disrupted trade with important markets including China and Europe. Meat companies like JBS and MBRF have demonstrated resilience, navigating the challenges posed by avian influenza and maintaining strong sales internationally.

Conab's data reflects a robust industry as Brazil's poultry sector looks to boost domestic availability and meet higher export demands. With China recently lifting its bird-flu-related embargo on Brazilian imports, expectations are high for continued growth in the sector.

