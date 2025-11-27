FTSE 100 Wavers Amid Budget Shocks and Stock Fluctuations

The FTSE 100, a benchmark for UK stocks, edged lower on Thursday following the announcement of a tax-raising budget by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. Losses in consumer staples and energy stocks led to the decline.

Notable decreases were seen in companies like Unilever and British American Tobacco. Industrial miners also faced declines, with Anglo American and Rio Tinto dropping over 1.5% each. Energy stocks, aligning with falling oil prices due to hopes of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, fell by 0.9%.

Finance Minister Reeves presented a budget on Wednesday that exceeded market expectations, with increased welfare spending and expanded fiscal targets. Large investors reacted positively, warning of potential challenges if future growth expectations were not met.

