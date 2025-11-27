Reviving Syria: A New Chapter in Oil Refinement

Syria is set to embark on building a new oil refinery with a projected capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, as revealed by the Syrian energy minister in an interview with Ekhbariya television.

The existing Baniyas refinery is currently functioning at a diminished capacity of 95,000 barrels per day due to facility degradation, contributing to the country's overall production of around 130,000 barrels per day. Before the conflict, Syria exported 380,000 barrels daily, showcasing the war's impact on production.

Following the December ousting of Bashar al-Assad, the Islamist-led government has vowed to revive the nation's economy and oil industry, signaling hope for infrastructure improvement and increased production.

