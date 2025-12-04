India Unveils Roadmap to Build a Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy

NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub has released a landmark Roadmap on Transforming India into a Leading Quantum-Powered Economy, marking a major step toward positioning the country at the forefront of frontier technologies. The roadmap was unveiled in Telangana by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka; IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu; NITI Aayog Member Dr V.K. Saraswat; NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam; Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh, and several leaders from government, industry and academia.

Quantum: A Transformative Force Reshaping the Global Future

Quantum technologies — spanning computing, communication and sensing — are emerging as some of the most disruptive forces of the 21st century. Their influence will transform healthcare, finance, logistics, climate modelling, agriculture, advanced materials, biotechnology, cybersecurity and national defence.

Countries that invest early and decisively in quantum will determine global innovation standards, secure strategic independence, and build next-generation digital infrastructure. For India, this moment represents more than technological advancement — it is a chance to take global leadership from the outset rather than entering the race late, as seen in previous industrial and digital revolutions.

Quantum capabilities will serve as the foundation for the next era of exponential technologies, including artificial intelligence, bioengineering, high-performance computing and secure communication networks.

Roadmap Aligns with National Quantum Mission’s Ambitious Goals

The newly released roadmap provides a detailed assessment of India’s current strengths and gaps, while offering clear strategies to accelerate progress. It builds on the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which aims to develop indigenous quantum computers, secure communication channels, advanced quantum materials, and world-class research hubs.

Key focus areas outlined include:

Scaling R&D in quantum computing, communication and sensing

Building advanced testbeds, labs and multi-institutional research clusters

Expanding India’s quantum-ready workforce across academia and industry

Enabling commercialization through startups and deep-tech incubators

Catalysing public–private partnerships and global collaborations

Strengthening export competitiveness and creating trusted value chains

The roadmap stresses shared responsibility among policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and state governments to build a resilient, innovation-driven quantum ecosystem.

Telangana Positions Itself as a National Quantum Leader

Highlighting the transformative potential of quantum technologies, Telangana’s IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu affirmed the state’s readiness to lead India’s quantum ambitions. He noted that Telangana is building strong research capabilities, creating advanced training pipelines and designing industrial environments that encourage companies to innovate, test and scale quantum solutions.

He described quantum as a “turning point” for global technology, enabling breakthroughs once thought impossible — including drug discovery, climate prediction and advanced national security applications.

India Must Act Now or Risk Falling Behind

Dr V.K. Saraswat of NITI Aayog stressed that quantum technologies are essential for India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047. He emphasised the need to integrate quantum systems into national missions, including space, defence, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam warned that the next five years will determine whether India emerges as a global supplier of quantum technologies or remains dependent on foreign solutions. He said India must leverage its unmatched talent, engineering strengths and digital public infrastructure to reduce vulnerabilities and build secure, homegrown technology platforms.

Debjani Ghosh highlighted the growing global competition in quantum innovation and the need for India to develop export-ready products, influence international standards and strengthen global value chains. She emphasised India’s potential to become the “trusted quantum partner for the Global South.”

Developed with Global Expertise

The roadmap was created by NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub in collaboration with IBM, supported by an Expert Council of leaders across academia, government and industry. Its release drew strong participation from national and state governments, technology companies, researchers and development partners — reinforcing India’s collective determination to shape a quantum-powered future.

A public version of the roadmap is available for stakeholders and innovators seeking to align with the country’s emerging quantum strategy.