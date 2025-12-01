Erdogan Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Commercial Ships

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has issued a stern warning following recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, an area increasingly embroiled in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Erdogan described the targeting of vessels in Turkey's Exclusive Economic Zone as 'unacceptable,' highlighting the grave risks to navigational safety.

During a briefing, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is actively conveying its concerns to all parties involved, underscoring the urgency to halt such incidents. These developments follow reports that an unmanned vessel struck a Russian shadow fleet tanker, Virat, raising alarms about the security of maritime routes near Turkish waters.

In a move to ramp up pressure on Russia's oil industry, a Ukrainian official disclosed that Ukrainian naval drones targeted two sanctioned tankers on their way to a Russian port. The escalation underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting the region's commercial shipping lanes.

