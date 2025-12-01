Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Commercial Ships

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, emphasizing the growing threat to navigational safety due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He referred to an incident where an unmanned vessel hit a Russian-affiliated tanker, urging all involved parties to prevent further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST
Erdogan Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Commercial Ships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has issued a stern warning following recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, an area increasingly embroiled in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Erdogan described the targeting of vessels in Turkey's Exclusive Economic Zone as 'unacceptable,' highlighting the grave risks to navigational safety.

During a briefing, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is actively conveying its concerns to all parties involved, underscoring the urgency to halt such incidents. These developments follow reports that an unmanned vessel struck a Russian shadow fleet tanker, Virat, raising alarms about the security of maritime routes near Turkish waters.

In a move to ramp up pressure on Russia's oil industry, a Ukrainian official disclosed that Ukrainian naval drones targeted two sanctioned tankers on their way to a Russian port. The escalation underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting the region's commercial shipping lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deep depression expected to recurve towards Chennai, 4 districts likely to receive heavy spells

Deep depression expected to recurve towards Chennai, 4 districts likely to r...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

 Global
3
Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Europe

Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Euro...

 India
4
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025