Erdogan Condemns Black Sea Attacks on Commercial Ships
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, emphasizing the growing threat to navigational safety due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He referred to an incident where an unmanned vessel hit a Russian-affiliated tanker, urging all involved parties to prevent further escalation.
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has issued a stern warning following recent attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, an area increasingly embroiled in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Erdogan described the targeting of vessels in Turkey's Exclusive Economic Zone as 'unacceptable,' highlighting the grave risks to navigational safety.
During a briefing, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is actively conveying its concerns to all parties involved, underscoring the urgency to halt such incidents. These developments follow reports that an unmanned vessel struck a Russian shadow fleet tanker, Virat, raising alarms about the security of maritime routes near Turkish waters.
In a move to ramp up pressure on Russia's oil industry, a Ukrainian official disclosed that Ukrainian naval drones targeted two sanctioned tankers on their way to a Russian port. The escalation underscores the broader geopolitical tensions impacting the region's commercial shipping lanes.
