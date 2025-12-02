EXCLUSIVE-Exxon Mobil approached Iraq about buying Lukoil's West Qurna oilfield stake, sources say

Exxon Mobil has approached the Iraqi oil ministry to express its interest in buying Russian firm Lukoil's majority stake in the giant West Qurna 2 oilfield, five Iraqi official sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Exxon declined to comment and Lukoil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

