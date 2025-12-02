Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Exxon Mobil approached Iraq about buying Lukoil's West Qurna oilfield stake, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 13:01 IST
Exxon Mobil has approached the Iraqi oil ministry to express its interest in buying Russian firm Lukoil's majority stake in the giant West Qurna 2 oilfield, five Iraqi official sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Exxon declined to comment and Lukoil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

