EXCLUSIVE-Exxon Mobil approached Iraq about buying Lukoil's West Qurna oilfield stake, sources say
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 13:01 IST
Exxon Mobil has approached the Iraqi oil ministry to express its interest in buying Russian firm Lukoil's majority stake in the giant West Qurna 2 oilfield, five Iraqi official sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Exxon declined to comment and Lukoil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Exxon
- Lukoil
- Exxon Mobil
- Iraqi
- West Qurna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Third Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea, Turkish authority says
UPDATE 1-Russian-flagged tanker reports attack off Turkey coast, maritime body says
UPDATE 3-Putin hails Russian capture of all of eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk
Russian-flagged tanker reports attack off Turkey coast, maritime body says
CORRECTED-UPDATE 5-Trump officials' meeting with Russian in Miami spurs questions about Ukraine proposal