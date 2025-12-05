Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Port
A Ukrainian drone attack resulted in a fire at Russia's Azov Sea port of Temryuk. The blaze occurred at the Maktren-Nafta LPG transshipment terminal. The Russian Defence Ministry reported intercepting 41 Ukrainian drones overnight, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:45 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack caused a significant fire at the Russian Azov Sea port of Temryuk, according to the local emergencies centre.
The port is known for handling liquefied petroleum gas, oil products, and other key commodities. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to manage the situation.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that 41 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region, where Temryuk is situated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
