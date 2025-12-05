Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Port

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a significant fire at the Russian Azov Sea port of Temryuk, according to the local emergencies centre.

The port is known for handling liquefied petroleum gas, oil products, and other key commodities. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to manage the situation.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that 41 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region, where Temryuk is situated.

(With inputs from agencies.)