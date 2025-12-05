Left Menu

NCH Capital Firmly Retains AgroTerra Amidst Russian State Intervention

NCH Capital, a U.S. company, declared it has no intention of selling its Russian agricultural enterprise, AgroTerra, despite the firm's recent placement under temporary state administration by Russian authorities. VTB Bank's CEO, Andrei Kostin, acknowledged ongoing acquisition talks but NCH Capital denies negotiating any sale of AgroTerra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:26 IST
NCH Capital Firmly Retains AgroTerra Amidst Russian State Intervention
  • Country:
  • Russia

NCH Capital, a U.S.-based company, has asserted that it will not be selling its significant Russian agricultural entity, AgroTerra. This announcement follows a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin that placed the enterprise under temporary state control as of April 2024.

Interest in AgroTerra has become evident as VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, entered discussions to potentially acquire the agricultural powerhouse. The bank's CEO, Andrei Kostin, confirmed these talks, pointing to the ongoing strategic interest in one of Russia's leading agricultural landholders.

Despite the overtures from VTB, NCH Agribusiness Partners, which is managed by NCH Capital, stated emphatically to Reuters that there are no plans to sell AgroTerra and denied any active negotiations for its sale. The firm stands firm on maintaining its hold over the influential agricultural asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.

Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, say...

 Global
2
Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empowering Workforce

Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empow...

 India
3
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

 India
4
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025