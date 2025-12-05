NCH Capital Firmly Retains AgroTerra Amidst Russian State Intervention

NCH Capital, a U.S.-based company, has asserted that it will not be selling its significant Russian agricultural entity, AgroTerra. This announcement follows a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin that placed the enterprise under temporary state control as of April 2024.

Interest in AgroTerra has become evident as VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, entered discussions to potentially acquire the agricultural powerhouse. The bank's CEO, Andrei Kostin, confirmed these talks, pointing to the ongoing strategic interest in one of Russia's leading agricultural landholders.

Despite the overtures from VTB, NCH Agribusiness Partners, which is managed by NCH Capital, stated emphatically to Reuters that there are no plans to sell AgroTerra and denied any active negotiations for its sale. The firm stands firm on maintaining its hold over the influential agricultural asset.

