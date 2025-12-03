Left Menu

Ujaas Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise authorised capital to Rs 52 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:44 IST
Ujaas Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise authorised capital to Rs 52 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Ujaas Energy on Wednesday said it has received shareholders' approval to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore to Rs 52 crore in an extraordinary general meeting held on December 1.

According to a regulatory filing, shareholders have also approved a proposal for a preferential issue and allotment of 12.75 crore equity shares of Rupee one each (face value) at a price of Rs 11 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 10 per equity share to non-promoter) for cash consideration of Rs 140.32 crore. As per the filing, the shareholders also approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 45 crore, divided into 45 crore equity shares of Rupee one each, to Rs 52 crore, divided into 52 crore shares of Rupee one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS Reporter On X

BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025