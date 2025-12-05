Left Menu

ED attaches fresh assets in PMLA case against Reliance Group; total attachment over Rs 10K cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:28 IST
ED attaches fresh assets in PMLA case against Reliance Group; total attachment over Rs 10K cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 1,120 crore as part of its money laundering probe against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, officials said.

Eighteen properties, including the Reliance Centre in Mumbai's Ballard Estate, fixed deposits, bank balance and shareholding in unqouted investments of Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Another set of seven properties of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, two properties of Reliance Power Ltd, nine properties of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, fixed deposits in the name of Reliance Value Service Private Ltd, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Lt, Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Private Ltd and investments made in unquoted investment by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Ltd and Phi Management Solutions Private Ltd have also been attached, they said.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 8,997 crore in the bank fraud cases related to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. The total attachment in the case against the Reliance Group is now Rs 10,117 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025