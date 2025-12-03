REUTERS NEXT-UN chief Guterres: end to war in Ukraine should abide by international law
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:57 IST
An end to Russia's war in Ukraine should abide by international law, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters NEXT on Wednesday.
(Writing by Michelle Nichols)
