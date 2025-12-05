Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Ferrovial eyes more opportunities at US airports, CEO says

Multinational Spanish construction company Ferrovial sees more opportunities for investment in airports across the U.S. after leading a massive terminal overhaul at New York's John F. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Madridejos said the infrastructure company expects long-term growth in air travel.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 01:43 IST
Multinational Spanish construction company Ferrovial sees more opportunities for investment in airports across the U.S. after leading a massive terminal overhaul at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, CEO Ignacio Madridejos said on Thursday. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Madridejos said the infrastructure company expects long-term growth in air travel. U.S. inbound travel demand has ebbed in 2025 in part due to inflation and concerns over President Donald Trump's policies around immigration and trade.

"We are trying to do something similar in the U.S. We see opportunities," Madridejos said. "When you see the airports some of them need expansion, some of them need refurbishment and I think that working with private partners like us will help to accelerate and to have a better service to customers." The New Terminal One at JFK Airport has a $9.5 billion price tag and is expected to open in phases starting in 2026. A consortium of labor, operating and financial partners led by Ferrovial secured $6.5 billion in bank loans, the largest ever committed for an airport terminal. Madridejos said despite short-term travel disruptions, Ferrovial was looking at long-term trends. He said New York in particular was a "destination that was quite unique" with more passengers passing through, and that the company did not regret betting on such a massive overhaul.

The firm, which also develops toll roads across the U.S., sells its stake in assets once fully matured, Madridejos said. In July, Ferrovial said it completed the sale of its remaining 5.25% stake in Heathrow Airport for an estimated profit of 31 million euros. Revenue in Ferrovial's highways division increased 14% to 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in the first nine months of 2025, year over year, driven by performance in North America. Madridejos said he expects public-private partnerships to continue to be a mainstay in infrastructure spending in the coming decades, especially as more Americans move into cities.

Madridejos said the company was also seeing a huge pipeline of opportunities for developing toll roads and managed lanes. View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

($1 = 0.8579 euro)

