Fire erupts on 28th floor of Mumbai high-rise; none hurt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:05 IST
Fire erupts on 28th floor of Mumbai high-rise; none hurt
A fire broke out on the 28th floor of a 36-storey residential building in Mumbai suburb of Kandivali (East) on Wednesday, but there was no immediate report of any injuries in the blaze, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at the Gokul Concorde building at 7.54 pm, they said, adding a cause was not yet known.

At least four fire engines, other vehicles and equipment of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) were dispatched to the spot to douse the flames, according to the officials.

Citing primary information, a civic official stated that the fire was confined to the 28th floor of the 36-storey residential structure.

Along with Fire Brigade teams, Mumbai police, Adani Electricity personnel, a '108' service ambulance and local Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff were mobilised at the spot.

No injuries were reported so far, the officials added.

