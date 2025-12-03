Nepal, India to discuss supply of aviation fuel through pipeline

Nepal is holding discussions with India on supplying aviation fuel through the cross-border petroleum pipeline to Nepal, officials said. Officials from the two countries are set to hold a meeting next week in New Delhi, said an official at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Nepal government approved the participation of a Nepali delegation led by Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Shivaram Pokhrel, to take part in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas Cooperation, said Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi, India, on Monday.

Government-owned Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) currently imports petrol and diesel from the Indian Oil Corporation through pipeline. The NOC has been transporting diesel via the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline since 2017, and it has expanded its use to include petrol since March 2025.

