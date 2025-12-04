Doctor in Matthew Perry overdose case sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 02:33 IST
A California doctor was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for illegally supplying "Friends" sitcom star Matthew Perry with ketamine, the powerful sedative that caused the actor's drug overdose death in 2023.
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who operated an urgent-care clinic outside Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in federal court in July to four felony counts of illegal distribution of the prescription anesthetic. He could have faced up to 40 years in prison had he been convicted at trial.
- READ MORE ON:
- Salvador Plasencia
- Friends
- Los Angeles
- California
- Matthew Perry
