India urges Russia to approve 32 seafood processing units for supplies

India on Thursday said Russia's approval of 128 Indian seafood processing units for exports reflects growing trust between the countries, and urged Moscow to clear the remaining 32 units and lift temporary suspensions on fishery establishment to further boost trade.

Addressing a gathering of Russian leaders and businesses here, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that enhanced access to the Russian market, particularly for aquaculture products, such as shrimp, will directly benefit India's 30 million fishery-linked livelihoods at a time when the country's exports are facing tariff-related challenges in certain other markets.

The US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods entering American markets. The US is a key destination for domestic shrimp exports.

''The approval of 128 Indian seafood processing units for export to Russia reflects trust, and we look forward to continuing engagements for approving the remaining 32 units and lifting temporary suspensions on fishery establishment'' to further push trade, Singh said at the India-Russia Business Forum meet, organised by Ficci.

He added that expanded opportunities in Russia will help diversify the country's exports.

The minister informed that India has taken a number of steps to modernise fishery-related infrastructure, strengthen value chains and promote sustainable growth.

India is a global fishery powerhouse, contributing 8 per cent of the global fish production, and ranks second in global fish output and aquaculture.

It produced 19.5 million tonnes in 2024-25.

To support this growth, Singh said India maintains high standards of food safety, robust traceability systems and transparent science-based protocols to meet the stringent requirements of international markets and uphold global consumer confidence.

India's seafood exports reach 130 destinations worldwide, and in this context, Russia is an increasingly important partner, he added.

While Russia imports marine products worth USD 3.5 billion in 2021, India's exports were just USD 135 million.

The data shows that considerable scope is there to expand market presence, he said.

''I thank the Russian authorities for their constructive cooperation and continued confidence in India's seafood safety and quality systems,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)