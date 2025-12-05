CRPF Camp Boosts Security; Major Blow to Naxals in Bastar
A new CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district aims to boost area control and service tribal villages. Meanwhile, security forces killed 18 Maoists in a major operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border. Among the deceased were key Naxal commanders, though three DRG jawans were killed in the confrontation.
In a decisive move to strengthen security in Chhattisgarh's naxal-affected Sukma district, a new CRPF camp has been set up on a remote hilltop. The camp promises to enhance area control, improve road connectivity, and bring government welfare schemes to underserved tribal communities.
Concurrently, security forces reported a significant victory against Maoist insurgents along the Bijapur-Dantewada border, where at least 18 Maoists were eliminated in a fierce encounter. This operation, which extended for nearly 12 hours, resulted in the deaths of Divisional Committee Member and PLGA Company No. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another key figure.
Despite the intense firefight, security personnel managed to recover a considerable cache of weapons, including LMGs and AK-47s, from the site. Unfortunately, the encounter claimed the lives of three District Reserve Guard jawans, who were later honored in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.
