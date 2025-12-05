Czech Billionaire Andrej Babis Set for Prime Minister Role Amid New Business Arrangements

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis is poised to assume the role of prime minister on December 9, following his ANO party's victory in the October elections. President Petr Pavel confirmed Babis's appointment after he addressed conflict-of-interest concerns by transferring his Agrofert business group to an independent trust.

Babis, with a net worth of $4.3 billion, is among the wealthiest individuals in the Czech Republic. He built his fortune through Agrofert, a sprawling enterprise encompassing farming, food processing, and various industrial sectors across Central Europe. However, his business dealings, which have previously drawn legal scrutiny, remain under the spotlight.

As prime minister, Babis will navigate critical national and European economic policies. His companies have received significant government subsidies and EU payments, fueling debates about his influence and conflicts of interest. Controversially, Babis still faces a legal retrial over an EU subsidy claim, underpinning ongoing political and legal tensions in Czech governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)