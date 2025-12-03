Greek farmers block border crossing routes in escalating dispute over delayed EU subsidies

Farmers in northern Greece disrupted traffic at border crossings on Wednesday in an escalating protest over delayed European Union -backed subsidy payments linked to an investigation into a corruption scandal.

Convoys of tractors blocked routes to North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey forcing drivers into lengthy detours.

At the weekend, hundreds of farmers took to the streets, blocking roads with tractors in several areas.

Protests by farmers are common in Greece, but the latest unrest erupted over delays in subsidy payments following revelations of widespread fraudulent claims for EU funds.

The scandal prompted the resignation in June of five senior government officials and the phased shutdown of a state agency that handled agricultural subsidies. Dozens of people have been arrested across Greece in recent weeks for allegedly filing false claims, in response to an investigation led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office. The independent EU body that deals with financial crime said at the end of October that the investigation was linked to "a systematic large-scale subsidy fraud scheme and money-laundering activities." Michalis Chrisochoidis, Greece's minister for public order, said this week the government remained open to talks with protest leaders but would not tolerate the shutdown of major transit points, including ports and railway hubs.

