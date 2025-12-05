Left Menu

Gaja Capital's IPO: A Milestone in Indian Private Equity

Gaja Capital is set for a pioneering IPO, being the first standalone Indian private equity firm to go public. The offering includes fresh equity shares and an offer for sale, aiming to raise over Rs 656 crore. Proceeds will clear debt and seed new funds. The alternative investment market in India is poised for significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:53 IST
  • India

Gaja Capital, originally founded as Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd in 2004, is poised to be the first standalone Indian private equity firm to go public. The company has filed updated draft papers with SEBI, seeking to raise over Rs 656 crore through its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, expected to raise about Rs 549.2 crore, and an offer for sale worth Rs 107 crore by promoters and shareholders. Gaja plans to use the funds to pay off debts, seed new funds, and serve other corporate purposes.

Gaja Capital, which focuses on growth capital investment across sectors like education, consumer, and financial services, had already raised Rs 125 crore in pre-IPO funding. The alternative investment sector in India is growing, with assets under management projected to rise dramatically to Rs 53-56 lakh crore by 2030. Lead managers for the IPO are JM Financial and IIFL Capital Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

