AI Revolutionizes Disease Surveillance in India

The Indian government's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has harnessed Artificial Intelligence tools since April 2022 to bolster the nation's outbreak detection and management abilities. This initiative, revealed by Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav in the Lok Sabha, aims to deliver timely alerts to effectively manage potential disease outbreaks.

Addressing the prospects of expanding these AI-enabled early-warning systems, particularly for detecting disease outbreaks and monitoring antimicrobial resistance, Jadhav emphasized their critical role in national health security. The surveillance program unites all Indian states and Union Territories under the Integrated Health Information Platform, enabling case-based, real-time data reporting.

Furthermore, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has laid the groundwork for an interconnected digital health ecosystem, supporting a variety of health initiatives across the country. These efforts, coupled with the establishment of new NCDC branches, aim to fortify India's preparedness against public health emergencies and bolster rapid response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)