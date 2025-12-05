Left Menu

OMV Petrom's Brazi Power Plant Resumes Operations

OMV Petrom's 860 MW gas-fired Brazi power plant in Romania has resumed operations after a temporary shutdown due to water restrictions. The plant, supplying 10% of Romania's electricity, is expected to be back at full capacity soon. Meanwhile, around 100,000 people faced water shortages due to a separate issue.

Bucharest | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:25 IST
Romanian energy group OMV Petrom, predominantly owned by Austria's OMV, announced on Friday that operations have restarted at its 860 MW gas-fired Brazi power plant. The facility was forced to close on Tuesday due to water restrictions.

The Brazi power plant is a key supplier, providing approximately 10% of Romania's electricity. It is anticipated that the plant will soon return to its full operational capacity.

In a related matter, about 100,000 residents across two counties are facing a shortage of drinkable water. This issue arose after Romanian state agencies ordered the closure of the Paltinu dam due to concerns about water quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

