OMV Petrom's Brazi Power Plant Resumes Operations

Romanian energy group OMV Petrom, predominantly owned by Austria's OMV, announced on Friday that operations have restarted at its 860 MW gas-fired Brazi power plant. The facility was forced to close on Tuesday due to water restrictions.
The Brazi power plant is a key supplier, providing approximately 10% of Romania's electricity. It is anticipated that the plant will soon return to its full operational capacity.
In a related matter, about 100,000 residents across two counties are facing a shortage of drinkable water. This issue arose after Romanian state agencies ordered the closure of the Paltinu dam due to concerns about water quality.
