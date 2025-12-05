Left Menu

Blowing Towards the Future: Wind Energy's Promising Path to 100 GW

India is on track to achieve its wind energy target of 100 gigawatts by 2030, with clear feasibility on 95% of this goal, says industry leader Girish Tanti. With 53 GW already installed and another 40 GW in progress, the country looks set to meet and possibly exceed its target.

Updated: 05-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:25 IST
India is poised to meet its ambitious target of 100 gigawatts of wind energy capacity by 2030, with industry leaders expressing confidence in the feasibility of this goal. Girish Tanti, Co-Founder of the Suzlon Group, has highlighted that significant progress has already been made, placing India on track to meet its renewable energy objectives.

According to Tanti, India currently has over 53 gigawatts of wind energy capacity, with an additional 40 gigawatts in development across the country. This substantial growth trajectory suggests that not only will the 100-gigawatt target be achieved, but it could also potentially be exceeded, reaching up to 107 gigawatts.

The Suzlon Group plays a significant role in this endeavor, holding more than 15.4 gigawatts of India's installed capacity. The company aims to maintain its leadership as the sector moves toward the next milestone—400 gigawatts of wind energy by 2047. Wind's reliability as a renewable source, capable of generating power even outside sunny hours, adds to its attractiveness in India's energy mix.

