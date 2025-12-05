No Fertiliser Shortage in Sonipat: Minister Assures Abundant Supply
Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda has assured the Lok Sabha that there is no fertiliser shortage in Sonipat, Haryana. He shared data indicating a sufficient supply of key fertilisers like urea and DAP for the October-December period. The distribution is managed at the district level by state governments.
- Country:
- India
Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda addressed the Lok Sabha, clarifying that no fertiliser shortages have been reported in Sonipat, Haryana. According to Nadda, the state government has confirmed an adequate supply of essential fertilisers including urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPKS.
For the October-December quarter, the Centre allocated 7.13 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.83 lakh tonnes of DAP, 28,800 tonnes of MoP, and 46,500 tonnes of NPKS to Haryana, indicating substantial reserves for farmers.
By early December, significant quantities had been utilized: 4.86 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.13 lakh tonnes of DAP, 7,100 tonnes of MoP, and 19,130 tonnes of NPKS. Nadda noted the remaining stocks in Sonipat and emphasized state-level management of district distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fertiliser
- Sonipat
- Haryana
- urea
- DAP
- NPKS
- MoP
- agriculture
- supply
- Minister Nadda
ALSO READ
Direct Uzbekistan-Goa flights resume; first aircraft with 121 passengers lands at Mopa airport
Bank of Maharashtra OFS oversubscribed, govt mops up Rs 2,492 cr
Excise duty mop-up from tobacco to be part of divisible pool; to be shared with states: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Global financial system must adapt to better serve economy, UN trade agency says
Adaptive female digital twin can personalize women’s safety in real time