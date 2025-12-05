No Fertiliser Shortage in Sonipat: Minister Assures Abundant Supply

Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda addressed the Lok Sabha, clarifying that no fertiliser shortages have been reported in Sonipat, Haryana. According to Nadda, the state government has confirmed an adequate supply of essential fertilisers including urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPKS.

For the October-December quarter, the Centre allocated 7.13 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.83 lakh tonnes of DAP, 28,800 tonnes of MoP, and 46,500 tonnes of NPKS to Haryana, indicating substantial reserves for farmers.

By early December, significant quantities had been utilized: 4.86 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.13 lakh tonnes of DAP, 7,100 tonnes of MoP, and 19,130 tonnes of NPKS. Nadda noted the remaining stocks in Sonipat and emphasized state-level management of district distribution.

