No Fertiliser Shortage in Sonipat: Minister Assures Abundant Supply

Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda has assured the Lok Sabha that there is no fertiliser shortage in Sonipat, Haryana. He shared data indicating a sufficient supply of key fertilisers like urea and DAP for the October-December period. The distribution is managed at the district level by state governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:33 IST
Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda addressed the Lok Sabha, clarifying that no fertiliser shortages have been reported in Sonipat, Haryana. According to Nadda, the state government has confirmed an adequate supply of essential fertilisers including urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPKS.

For the October-December quarter, the Centre allocated 7.13 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.83 lakh tonnes of DAP, 28,800 tonnes of MoP, and 46,500 tonnes of NPKS to Haryana, indicating substantial reserves for farmers.

By early December, significant quantities had been utilized: 4.86 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.13 lakh tonnes of DAP, 7,100 tonnes of MoP, and 19,130 tonnes of NPKS. Nadda noted the remaining stocks in Sonipat and emphasized state-level management of district distribution.

