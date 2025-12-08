Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Migrant Workers as Fire Claims Lives in Goa Nightclub

The last rites of three migrant workers from Jharkhand, killed in a Goa nightclub fire, were conducted in their home villages. Pradeep Mahto, Binod Mahto, and Mohit Munda lost their lives in the tragic incident. The state government has offered financial assistance to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:02 IST
The final rites for three migrant workers from Jharkhand, tragically claimed by a fire in a Goa nightclub, were solemnly performed in their native villages on Monday. This unfortunate event unfolded when Pradeep Mahto, 24, Binod Mahto, 20, and Mohit Munda, 22, were caught in an inferno that had swept through the club post-midnight on Sunday.

A total of 25 lives, including 14 staff members, were lost. The bodies of Pradeep, Binod, and Mohit, who worked at the nightclub and supported their families with monthly remittances, were flown back to Jharkhand. Pradeep and Binod's cremation took place along the Karo river as locals and officials paid their respects.

The state government promptly responded, with immediate financial relief and future assistance plans for the bereaved families. Agriculture Minister Shilpy Neha Tirkey and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari highlighted ongoing efforts and urged the central government for additional support to help mitigate the tragic loss.

