India Urges China for Fair Treatment of Transiting Nationals

India has expressed its expectation that China will provide assurances regarding the fair treatment of Indian nationals transiting through Chinese airports, following an incident last month where an Indian citizen was detained in Shanghai.

New Delhi lodged a strong protest over the detainment of Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian passport holder. She was stopped during a layover because her passport was deemed invalid due to her birth in Arunachal Pradesh. Her prolonged hold raised diplomatic concerns.

Relations between India and China, marked by a disputed 3,800-kilometer border, are sensitive. The incident underscores ongoing tensions despite mutual efforts for rapprochement, including high-level visits aimed at improving ties following the 2020 border clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)