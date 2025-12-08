Left Menu

India Urges China for Fair Treatment of Transiting Nationals

India demands assurance from China for fair treatment of Indian nationals at Chinese airports after the detainment of an Indian citizen in Shanghai. Beijing's actions raise concerns about travel safety and diplomatic ties between the two nations. Both countries aim to rebuild relations despite ongoing border disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:57 IST
India Urges China for Fair Treatment of Transiting Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has expressed its expectation that China will provide assurances regarding the fair treatment of Indian nationals transiting through Chinese airports, following an incident last month where an Indian citizen was detained in Shanghai.

New Delhi lodged a strong protest over the detainment of Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian passport holder. She was stopped during a layover because her passport was deemed invalid due to her birth in Arunachal Pradesh. Her prolonged hold raised diplomatic concerns.

Relations between India and China, marked by a disputed 3,800-kilometer border, are sensitive. The incident underscores ongoing tensions despite mutual efforts for rapprochement, including high-level visits aimed at improving ties following the 2020 border clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025