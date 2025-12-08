India Urges China for Fair Treatment of Transiting Nationals
India demands assurance from China for fair treatment of Indian nationals at Chinese airports after the detainment of an Indian citizen in Shanghai. Beijing's actions raise concerns about travel safety and diplomatic ties between the two nations. Both countries aim to rebuild relations despite ongoing border disputes.
India has expressed its expectation that China will provide assurances regarding the fair treatment of Indian nationals transiting through Chinese airports, following an incident last month where an Indian citizen was detained in Shanghai.
New Delhi lodged a strong protest over the detainment of Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian passport holder. She was stopped during a layover because her passport was deemed invalid due to her birth in Arunachal Pradesh. Her prolonged hold raised diplomatic concerns.
Relations between India and China, marked by a disputed 3,800-kilometer border, are sensitive. The incident underscores ongoing tensions despite mutual efforts for rapprochement, including high-level visits aimed at improving ties following the 2020 border clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
We would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China: Ministry of External Affairs.
