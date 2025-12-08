Rajasthan BJP's New Initiative: A Step Towards Addressing Grassroots Issues
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra organized a worker hearing at the BJP state headquarters. They addressed grievances of party workers, forwarding issues for further action. Regular hearings aim to speed up local issue resolution and contrast previous government inaction.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra convened a 'karyakarta sunwai' at the BJP headquarters, engaging with party workers statewide to address their grievances.
Kumari, also holding the finance portfolio, emphasized that many concerns raised by attendees were swiftly addressed or delegated to relevant departments. She praised the initiative by state BJP President Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for its role in expediting local issue resolutions.
Highlighting a commitment to listening, Kumari compared the regular hearings under BJP's leadership to the lack of such forums during the previous Congress government. Kharra noted the session's success in connecting party workers' issues with state leadership while Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar were scheduled to conduct the next meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Credit for victory in Sangam Vihar ward goes to party workers: Delhi Congress chief Yadav
Keep customers central in policies, improve service and reduce grievances: RBI to banks, NBFCs
RBI to launch 2-months campaign to resolve pending grievances with Ombudsman
Nadda to hold party workers' meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Friday
Rajasthan ministers hear over 100 grievances at BJP office, reiterate commitment to public service