Rajasthan BJP's New Initiative: A Step Towards Addressing Grassroots Issues

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra convened a 'karyakarta sunwai' at the BJP headquarters, engaging with party workers statewide to address their grievances.

Kumari, also holding the finance portfolio, emphasized that many concerns raised by attendees were swiftly addressed or delegated to relevant departments. She praised the initiative by state BJP President Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for its role in expediting local issue resolutions.

Highlighting a commitment to listening, Kumari compared the regular hearings under BJP's leadership to the lack of such forums during the previous Congress government. Kharra noted the session's success in connecting party workers' issues with state leadership while Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar were scheduled to conduct the next meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)