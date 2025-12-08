Left Menu

A Radiant Legacy: Remembering Dharmendra Through Sharmila Tagore's Eyes

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore pays tribute to her co-star and 'birthday twin' Dharmendra, recalling his effortless charisma and humility. Despite his fame, Dharmendra maintained an authentic, down-to-earth presence throughout his career in Hindi cinema, shining brightly in both serious roles and comedies.

Updated: 08-12-2025 18:58 IST
Dharmendra
In a heartfelt tribute, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore honors her 'birthday twin' and co-star, Dharmendra, who passed away at 90. Tagore reflects on his effortless charisma, noting that despite his stardom, Dharmendra remained authentic and down-to-earth throughout his illustrious career in Hindi cinema.

The seasoned actress shared memories of working with Dharmendra on classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Chupke Chupke,' highlighting his ability to convey emotion with understated brilliance. Tagore praised Dharmendra's versatility, from the weighty drama of 'Satyakam' to the comedic flair of 'Chupke Chupke.'

Tagore fondly recalls Dharmendra's ease and warmth on set, treating everyone with kindness regardless of their role. Her moving portrait captures the essence of a man who brought grace and dignity to Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy of excellence as well as kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

