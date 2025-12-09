BLS Set to Resume Economic Reports After Shutdown

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced plans to release the delayed December employment report and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on January 9 and 13, as originally intended. This decision restores the publication schedule for these key economic indicators.

The prolonged 43-day government shutdown had previously stalled the release of vital economic data, necessitating the cancellation of some reports. The affected documents included the October employment and CPI figures, as well as the Producer Price Index reports.

By adhering to the previously set release dates, the Bureau aims to bring order back to the schedule of crucial data publications, ensuring that stakeholders have access to updated economic information.

