Left Menu

BLS Set to Resume Economic Reports After Shutdown

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced it will release delayed economic data, including December's employment and CPI reports, after a 43-day government shutdown caused schedule disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:14 IST
BLS Set to Resume Economic Reports After Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced plans to release the delayed December employment report and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on January 9 and 13, as originally intended. This decision restores the publication schedule for these key economic indicators.

The prolonged 43-day government shutdown had previously stalled the release of vital economic data, necessitating the cancellation of some reports. The affected documents included the October employment and CPI figures, as well as the Producer Price Index reports.

By adhering to the previously set release dates, the Bureau aims to bring order back to the schedule of crucial data publications, ensuring that stakeholders have access to updated economic information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025