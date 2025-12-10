Left Menu

Mizoram Expands Home Delivery of Cooking Gas Cylinders

Mizoram plans to implement home delivery of cooking gas cylinders across all district headquarters and notified towns by next year. The initiative aims for full implementation in district headquarters by March and in notified towns by September, with efforts underway by government bodies, consumer unions, and IOCL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:11 IST
Mizoram is set to enhance convenience for its residents with the full implementation of home delivery services for cooking gas cylinders at all district headquarters and notified towns by next year, according to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova.

The minister confirmed during a press conference that district headquarters will see complete coverage by March, while notified towns will join by September. Until then, consumers will continue picking up refilled cylinders from designated spots. The service is already fully operational in five of the 11 district headquarters, including the capital Aizawl's Municipal Corporation area.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Supply Department, District Consumer Unions, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), with IOCL's directive ensuring timely home delivery of online-booked LPG cylinders. Additionally, the minister emphasized the use of commercial cylinders during the festive season, and the continuation of free connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme for economically disadvantaged households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

