Malkangiri Tensions: Government Criticized Amidst Calls for Action and Compensation

In the wake of shocking violence in Malkangiri precipitated by the discovery of a headless woman's body, BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb has publicly criticized both the government and police for their alleged mishandling of the situation. Deb, in his interaction with ANI, drew attention to the discrepancy between media reports and the on-ground reality, emphasizing that normalcy has not been restored.

The incident, which emerged at the beginning of December, went largely unnoticed until it escalated, prompting discussion in the assembly and belated governmental action. Deb condemned the slow initial response by authorities, leading to widespread repercussions affecting multiple villages predominantly inhabited by Bengali and Adiwasi communities. He has demanded compensation and shelter for those impacted by the riots, especially as winter approaches.

Odisha's Law and Water Resources Minister Suresh Pujari, however, has claimed that the situation is now under control and normalcy has returned following an inter-community agreement facilitated by authorities. With 163 houses reportedly damaged, security forces have been a constant presence. The state's Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia payments to support the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)