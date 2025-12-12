Left Menu

Malkangiri Tensions: Government Criticized Amidst Calls for Action and Compensation

Following the discovery of a headless woman's body in Malkangiri, BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb criticized the government's handling of the violence. Calling for compensation and shelter for affected families, Deb stressed the urgent need for government intervention. Despite official claims of restored normalcy, community tensions remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST
Malkangiri Tensions: Government Criticized Amidst Calls for Action and Compensation
BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of shocking violence in Malkangiri precipitated by the discovery of a headless woman's body, BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb has publicly criticized both the government and police for their alleged mishandling of the situation. Deb, in his interaction with ANI, drew attention to the discrepancy between media reports and the on-ground reality, emphasizing that normalcy has not been restored.

The incident, which emerged at the beginning of December, went largely unnoticed until it escalated, prompting discussion in the assembly and belated governmental action. Deb condemned the slow initial response by authorities, leading to widespread repercussions affecting multiple villages predominantly inhabited by Bengali and Adiwasi communities. He has demanded compensation and shelter for those impacted by the riots, especially as winter approaches.

Odisha's Law and Water Resources Minister Suresh Pujari, however, has claimed that the situation is now under control and normalcy has returned following an inter-community agreement facilitated by authorities. With 163 houses reportedly damaged, security forces have been a constant presence. The state's Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia payments to support the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025