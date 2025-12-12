Left Menu

Power Play in the Pacific: U.S. and Japan Display Military Might Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. B-52 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan with Japanese fighters in response to Chinese and Russian drills. Despite heightened tension in the Pacific, U.S.-Japan relations remain strong. Chinese military presence continues around Taiwan, escalating regional concerns.

In a significant display of power, U.S. nuclear-capable B-52 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan alongside Japanese fighter jets. The maneuver, confirmed by Tokyo on Thursday, follows a series of drills conducted by China and Russia near American allies Japan and South Korea.

This joint exercise marks the first U.S. military presence in the region since China's recent military activity heightened tensions. However, a U.S. official clarified that these flights were pre-planned, unrelated to recent developments. The White House reiterated President Trump's intent to balance strong alliances with Japan while maintaining a complex relationship with China.

Amid ongoing conflict, Japanese military officials express concern over Chinese movements near Taiwan, asserting it poses a security threat to Japan. This activity has strained relations, as seen with frequent Chinese military operations near Taiwan. Both U.S. and Japan remain committed to ensuring stability in the Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

