Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident Claims Nine Lives

A devastating bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju District resulted in nine fatalities. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow and instructed officials to assist victims' families. Meanwhile, a separate collision in Telangana injured 20 people, emphasizing the need for road safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, a bus accident claimed the lives of at least nine individuals in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju District on Friday. The unfortunate incident occurred as the bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that assistance will be provided to the affected families.

Taking to social media, Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the families of the deceased. He stated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the injured receive adequate medical attention. The ASR District Collector, Dinesh Kumar, confirmed that several passengers sustained injuries and were swiftly transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident and identify the victims.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Telangana's Karimnagar district, a collision between a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus and a tractor resulted in injuries to at least 20 people. Despite the severity of the crash, there were no fatalities reported, but the driver's condition remains critical. Authorities have been quick to respond, providing immediate medical attention to the injured.

