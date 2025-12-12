Left Menu

Veteran Congress Leader and Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90

Shivraj Patil, an iconic figure in Indian politics and former Union Home Minister, passed away at 90 in Latur. Known for his extended tenure in public service, Patil held significant roles, including the 10th Speaker of Lok Sabha and Governor of Punjab, leaving behind a legacy of political dedication.

Veteran Congress Leader and Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil died at his home in Latur on Friday morning, aged 90. Patil, whose extensive public service spanned decades, breathed his last while dealing with health issues in recent days.

Born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur, Maharashtra, Patil was a stalwart in Indian politics. His career was marked by leadership roles in the Indian National Congress, including serving as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Over more than 40 years, he took on numerous parliamentary, governmental, and legislative responsibilities.

Entering national politics in 1980, Patil was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, maintaining his seat through seven terms until 2004. His parliamentary career saw him hold diverse ministerial roles, including positions in Defence, Commerce, and Technology, as well as a stint as Union Minister of Home Affairs from 2004 to 2008. Post-Mumbai attacks, he resigned in 2008 and later served as Governor of Punjab until 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

