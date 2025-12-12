Maharashtra Set to Implement New Lokayukta Act After Long Delay

After nearly two years of delay, Maharashtra is on the cusp of enacting its revised Lokayukta Act. This development follows the State Legislature's endorsement of amendments recommended by the Central Government. The move is seen as a response to veteran activist Anna Hazare's persistent demands, including his announcement of an indefinite fast beginning January 31, 2026, should progress not be made.

The original bill navigated through the Assembly and Legislative Council in late 2022 and 2023 respectively, eventually receiving President Droupadi Murmu's assent with conditions for amendments. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis explained that authorities established solely under Central laws would not be automatically governed by the State Lokayukta, but those appointed by the State will fall within its purview. The amendments also align the Act with new national criminal codes.

With the revised Act, the tenure of the current Lokayukta is nullified once the new law is enacted, though the existing official will remain until a successor is in place. This legislative advancement is set to materially enhance accountability and anti-corruption efforts in Maharashtra as the state prepares to activate the updated Lokayukta framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)