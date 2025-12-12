Stanbik Agro Ltd. Gears Up for IPO with Promise of Fresh Agricultural Future

Stanbik Agro Ltd. (SAL) is set to launch its maiden IPO, offering 4,092,000 equity shares at a fixed price of Rs. 30 per share. The IPO aims to gather Rs. 12.28 crore, scheduled to open on December 12, 2025, and close on December 16, 2025. Post-allotment, the shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

The issue, constituting 30.71% of the company's post-IPO paid-up equity capital, will fund new outlet launches, brokerage, deposits, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The issue will be managed by Grow House Wealth Management, with Purva Sharegistry India handling registrations. Known for its contract farming and supplying fresh produce, SAL focuses on sustainability.

Financially, SAL reported total revenues/net profits of Rs. 19.96 crore / Rs. 1.02 crore (FY23), Rs. 26.55 crore / Rs. 1.85 crore (FY24), and Rs. 52.49 crore / Rs. 3.74 crore (FY25). For H1 FY26, the net profit reached Rs. 2.22 crore on Rs. 35.55 crore revenue. The company's average EPS and RoNW remain robust.