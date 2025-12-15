Newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin leaves for Delhi to assume charge

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin on Monday left for Delhi to assume charge of his official responsibilities at the party headquarters, marking a significant milestone in his political career. Speaking to ANI before his departure, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Bihar minister visited the Mahavir Mandir in Patna to seek blessings. He also paid tribute to his father, the late veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, by visiting his statue. Reflecting on the moment, Nabin said that the party's leadership has always encouraged its workers not only to learn and work but also to move forward with confidence. "I have come to pay tribute to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I could reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father..." he said.

Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal accompanied Nabin during his departure and said the appointment of a young leader to a key national post sends a strong message to the youth of the country. "Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he said.

The 45-year-old leader is now set to take charge at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where he is expected to begin officiating his new responsibilities, reinforcing the party's emphasis on nurturing and promoting young leadership. (ANI)

