High Stakes in Delhi Liquor Policy Case: A Legal Drama Unfolds

The Delhi High Court challenged the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and others in a liquor policy case, which BJP views as a triumph for investigative bodies. The court seeks their response to a CBI plea, questioning the AAP's integrity. Judicial scrutiny is emphasized in the ongoing corruption investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:17 IST
High Stakes in Delhi Liquor Policy Case: A Legal Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among others, in regards to a CBI plea contesting their discharge in the widely-watched liquor policy case. This move has been described as a 'big win' by BJP for investigative bodies in their fight against corruption.

The ruling party has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's claims of being 'outright honest,' as various leaders comment on the seriousness of the ongoing investigation. BJP's Amit Malviya stressed the importance of judicial scrutiny in light of the new developments regarding the high-profile Delhi Liquor Excise scam.

Earlier, the trial court had acquitted Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others due to insufficient evidence, a decision which the CBI later challenged. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to draw attention to the political landscape and the judicial process in handling corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

