FSSAI to collect samples to check nitrofurans presence in eggs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked regional offices to collect egg samples for testing to check the presence of nitrofurans in eggs distributed by a Haryana-based egg distribution firm, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:05 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj

A controversy was ignited after reports on the quality of eggs distributed by Eggoz, with regard to the alleged presence of nitorfurans, surfaced. Nitrofurans are antibiotics banned in food-producing animals, yet their residues may still be found in eggs due to illegal use. According to the sources, "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked regional offices to collect samples of branded and unbranded eggs to send samples for testing at Ten Laboratories across the country to check the presence of nitrofurans."

Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director and Unit Head of Paediatrics at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, "In children, consumption of eggs contaminated with nitrofurans can be harmful because these chemicals are linked to potential toxic, carcinogenic, and genotoxic effects. Young children are especially vulnerable as their organs and immune systems are still developing. Long-term exposure may increase the risk of liver damage, immune suppression, and growth-related issues." Further emphasising safety measures, he said, "Ensuring strict food safety checks and choosing eggs from reliable, regulated sources is essential to protect children's health."

However, Eggoz, in their statement, said that the firm has shared the lab reports publicly on their website, assuring the public of "safety and trust" "As promised, the latest lab reports of Eggoz egg samples (December 25) are available, and we are sharing them openly for everyone's reference at www.eggoz.com. At Eggoz, the safety and trust of our consumers mean everything to us. Thank you for your patience and for giving us the opportunity to clarify the facts. We will continue to uphold the highest standards across our farms and processes," the egg distributors said in a statement.

According to the Eggoz website, no antibiotics, banned substances, or pesticides detected. It said that 25 plus pesticides tested, all BLQ (Below Limit of Quantification, meaning absent or undetected). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

