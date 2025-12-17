Left Menu

Inauguration of Param Vir Gallery: Embracing India's Brave Legacy

President Murmu inaugurated a new gallery at Rashtrapati Bhavan showcasing portraits of India's Param Vir Chakra awardees. This move replaces British-era portraits with Indian heroes, highlighting India's cultural richness. PM Modi emphasized the gallery as a tribute to the heroes who sacrificed for India's unity and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:09 IST
Portraits of British ADCs replaced with Param Vir Chakra awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has officially opened the Param Vir Dirgha, a newly established gallery at the Rashtrapati Bhavan featuring the portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The initiative replaces outdated portraits of British ADCs with images of Indian national heroes, marking a significant shift towards celebrating India's cultural and historical richness.

The Param Vir Chakra is India's premier military award, recognizing extraordinary valor and sacrifice in wartime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the gallery honors the indomitable heroes who laid down their lives for the country's unity. He described the gallery as a 'tribute to the nation's defenders' and an exemplar of India's departure from colonial mentality.

In a ceremony that included the families of two Param Vir Chakra recipients, PM Modi highlighted the gallery's role in inspiring young Indians by connecting them with the country's illustrious tradition of valor and self-confidence. The inauguration coincided with Vijay Diwas, a day remembering India's victory in the 1971 war, reinforcing the significance of the gallery as a symbol of national pride and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

