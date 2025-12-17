Tanker carrying Venezuela's methanol bound for Europe departs from Venezuela, data says

A tanker carrying Venezuelan methanol bound for Europe departed on Wednesday from the OPEC country's largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal documents from state company PDVSA.

The United States, which on Tuesday said it would impose a blockage on all vessels under sanctions approaching Venezuela or leaving the country's waters, has not targeted exports of oil byproducts or petrochemicals. The tanker that set sail is not under sanctions.

