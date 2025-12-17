Left Menu

The Uttarakhand Governor has returned the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 due to clerical errors in its draft. The Bill aims to enhance penalties for forced conversions, proposing life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 10 lakh. It passed the Assembly session in Gairsain.

Uttarakhand Governor Returns Amendment Bill Addressing Forced Conversions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttarakhand Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd), has returned the state's Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 to the government, citing clerical errors in the draft language. The Bill, intended to combat forced religious conversions, had passed during the Monsoon Session in the Assembly held in Gairsain.

This legislative amendment seeks to considerably strengthen the existing law against forced conversions by imposing stricter penalties. Currently, the maximum punishment includes 10 years' imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine. If enacted, the amendment would allow for life imprisonment and a substantial fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Amendment Bill was brought forth for a second revision to the state's 2018 Freedom of Religion Act. Changes in punishments include three to 10 years' imprisonment in general cases, five to 14 years in cases involving vulnerable groups, and 20 years or life imprisonment in severe cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

