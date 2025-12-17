Uttarakhand Governor Returns Amendment Bill Addressing Forced Conversions

The Uttarakhand Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd), has returned the state's Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 to the government, citing clerical errors in the draft language. The Bill, intended to combat forced religious conversions, had passed during the Monsoon Session in the Assembly held in Gairsain.

This legislative amendment seeks to considerably strengthen the existing law against forced conversions by imposing stricter penalties. Currently, the maximum punishment includes 10 years' imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine. If enacted, the amendment would allow for life imprisonment and a substantial fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Amendment Bill was brought forth for a second revision to the state's 2018 Freedom of Religion Act. Changes in punishments include three to 10 years' imprisonment in general cases, five to 14 years in cases involving vulnerable groups, and 20 years or life imprisonment in severe cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)