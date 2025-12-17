Left Menu

Court Blow to BJP: National Herald Case Against Gandhis Dismissed

A Delhi court's rejection of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case has been termed a 'huge slap' on the BJP by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. The court ruled the case as impermissible due to lack of an FIR, and Congress leaders demand an apology from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court's recent decision to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case has sparked political reactions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress celebrated the ruling, calling it a humiliating defeat for the BJP. J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticized the BJP, stating that the court's decision highlighted the 'vendetta politics' practiced by the ruling party.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne found the money laundering charges 'not maintainable' as they were not based on an FIR, revealing serious procedural lapses, sparking outrage from Congress against BJP's alleged political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

